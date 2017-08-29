Paytm Mall app launched for Android, iOS users, 65 mn products available

Mall (India's largest online mall) Private Ltd has launched an app with a mission to become partner of brands and offline retailers, enabling them to set up stores online, ahead of this year's festive season.

The company has refreshed its new app featuring 1,000 brand stores and 15,000 brand-authorized retailers selling over 65 million products.

Mall has enabled customers to browse these brand stores on their Mall app and place an order, which will then be delivered by their nearest brand-authorized local retailer.

The Mall app will also feature a new home screen, which is easier to navigate and discover products. Customers and businesses can also enter their GSTIN number while placing an order, and receive the necessary details on their respective invoices that can be used to claim credit later.

In order to offer a trusted shopping experience across the country, Mall has guaranteed branded products across 19,000 pincodes. Customers can now buy genuine products controlled and acknowledged by the brand and receive warranty, servicing, installation and other necessary support similar to an offline brand store shopping experience.

"We believe working with a million retailers in a much bigger purpose than creating one single, large online retailer. We invite shopkeepers and brands looking to build technology-integrated businesses to partner with us. We are on a mission to create India's largest trusted retail ecosystem," said COO - Mall, Amit Sinha.

"Indian consumers can now shop for genuine products from a mall bigger and better than any other. Our mission is to build the trusted shopping platform where consumers can buy genuine products and get them delivered from their neighborhood brand authorized local retailer," he added.

Mall is equipping brand-authorized retailers with by opening Brand Stores on its mall. These stores allow brands to control inventory, promotions and return and replacement policies, expanding their reach to nearly every city in the country. This has helped millions of customers to have access to online brand stores and the largest and most comprehensive catalog to shop online.