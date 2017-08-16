Phonon's AI bots to provide real-time flight status on social media, calls

Vadodara-based interactive automation
company, Phonon.
in is set to launch the country's first multi-modal flight
bot for aviation sector, Trixie, which provides real-time flight
status on any domestic flight
over social media
platforms and through voice-recognition based speech
platform.
The entirely bootstrapped startup
already has tie-ups with some of the major airlines
even as more collaboration are expected. According to Vijay Mannur, AVP - Sales at Phonon, currently more than 60 per cent of India's flyers get flight
reschedule intimations through Phonon's multicast service.
While currently services catered by these bots include flight
status and fare search, there are possibilities of other services such as e-check-in
being added to Trixie.
As per Makhija, close to 70 per cent calls in any call center are transactional in nature, of which even if 50 per cent calls are automated, it could lead to a 35 per cent saving in cost, apart from giving service companies the flexibility of deploying the same funds for value adding activities.
The global chatbot
market, which was valued at $113 million (roughly Rs 725 crore) in 2015, is predicted to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.8 per cent by revenue, from 2016 to 2024. By end of 2024, the global chatbot
market is expected to touch $994.5 million (Rs 6,400 crore approximately).
However, Phonon
estimates that automating a close to 30 per cent of all calls, there is a $120 billion (Rs 7.70 lakh crore approximately) global opportunity without accounting for the new opportunities exposed through increased adoption of social media.
