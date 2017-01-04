What Sundar Pichai had for SMBs in his address: Highlights of speech

In an effort to diversify its focus on the Indian market, Google's India-born CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday announced digital training programme for (SMB) in the country.

Pichai spoke at an event for in New Delhi. IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also attended the event along with many senior executives from Google.

controls a majority market share in India in search, email and on smartphones through its Android operating system. It also has a significant presence in offering enterprise applications such as mail and other services but lags Microsoft and Amazon in its cloud business.

In addition to its focus on Indian customers, is continuing to build its partner ecosystem to support customers as they move to the cloud. The company is trying to expand more in tier-II and tier-III towns and bring in more small entreprises into the fold.

Following are some of the highlights of his speech:

Focus on SMB

“With internet, even small business can become large,” Pichai said.

is the new focus areas of the global technology major.

My Business

has launched My Business to help SMBs build websites from scratch. It's a free tool, which would help make a website in 10 minutes.

Digital Unlocked



The programme will impart mobile and online courses to help small businesses.



The programme would be certified by the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. It would offer online and mobile courses to SMBs across the country.

" will start training centres in 40 cities across the country," Pichai said.

The training programme will be run in partnership with FICCI.

Primer

launched the app to teach the sector skills for growth.

Primer works offline and is now available for download on Play Store.

Penetration of Internet in India

"India's internet story is inspiring," the CEO said.

"We've learnt that when we solve for a place like, India we solve for everyone around the world," he added.