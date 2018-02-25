Piracy crackdown: China shuts down over 3,900 websites, deletes 6 mn links

China's watchdog on Sunday said that 3,908 websites have been shut down in a crackdown on infringement in the past five years.

The National Administration investigated 22,568 cases nationwide and deleted more than 6 million links to pirated publications during the period, reports Xinhua news agency.

The crackdown has been carried out for 13 consecutive years by the administration in cooperation with other departments, targeting literature, music, videos, games, animation and software, as well as apps, cloud storage and e- platforms.

infringement has been curbed and the public's awareness of protection has been raised remarkably, said the administration.