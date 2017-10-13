Playing it cool: The Witcher 3, Horizon Zero Dawn, Resident Evil, and more

The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt Though it was released in 2015, the game is still going strong. And now that its price has dropped significantly, it’s a great option for RPG enthusiasts. Available on: PS4 (Rs 1,550), Xbox One (Rs 1,990) and PC (Rs 1,790) Horizon Zero Dawn One of the most popular games of 2017, Horizon Zero Dawn follows Aloy, a hunter and an archer, in a world overrun by robots. Available on: PS4 (Rs 2,900) Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Combing Zombies, guns and survival horror in one, this brings back the loved series. Available on: ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?