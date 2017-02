Portable products firm on Monday launched a new sound bar "Sound Slick" for better audio experience.

Priced at Rs 3,499, the device with powerful 30W output comes with various connectivity options like 4.0, USB, AUX IN and AUX OUT which allows users to listen to their favourite music from TV, smartphone and mp2 player.

"Sound Slick" has two inbuilt 15W drivers and two passive radiators that provide full-spectrum stereo experience.

The wireless sound bar for TV and music which comes with a remote control is available at both online and offline platforms, the company said in a statement on Monday.