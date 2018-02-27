Portronics Soundgrip review: Sturdy, affordable on-the-go portable speakers

Home-grown audio accessory manufacturer is known for its affordable range of portable speakers. Its recently launched is another budget offering in the company’s portfolio of portable speakers. Priced at Rs 2,999, the Soundgrip boasts three speakers of 2W each that pump enough sound to keep the party going. The outer shell of the speaker is made of plastic, which looks cheap but is quite sturdy to go with the portable speaker. In terms of connectivity options, one downside is that Soundgrip features the rather outdated Bluetooth v2.1, but AUX-in port and microUSB port also allow USB playback. There is no microSD card slot or FM receiver, which are basic for portable speakers in this price range. Coming to the speaker’s utility and performance, the Soundgrip comes packed in a sturdy case, which includes the main unit, charging cable, microUSB to USB cable and AUX cable. The speaker’s sound quality is on the louder side.

However, the lows and mids are almost dead at the peak volume and the output is mostly treble. As for Bluetooth v2.1 connectivity, it hinders the connection and limits the flexibility to move around much. The built-in 2,200 mAh battery of the speaker seems weak at times with the on-battery time of 5-6 hours. The battery charging time via USB cable is sluggish, but it charges quickly via wall charger. Verdict: At Rs 2,999, the Portronics Soundgrip portable speaker offers satisfactory output. The in-built battery seems weak, the connectivity options are limited and the audio output is just loud. Overall, the is a sturdy portable speaker with loud audio output.