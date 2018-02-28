JUST IN
Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 brings native AI support to affordable devices

The Snapdragon 700-series finds its spot between the premium 800-series and mid-tier 600-series. It sports Qualcomm AI engine, along with Adreno GPU and Spectra ISP camera image processing unit

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Qualcomm

Qualcomm on February 27 unveiled at the Mobile World Congress the Snapdragon 700-series mobile platform with artificial intelligence capabilities. The Snapdragon 700 mobile platform features Qualcomm’s custom-designed Kryo CPU cores, which were limited to Snapdragon 800-series found in premium devices. The Snapdragon 700-series finds its spot between the premium Snapdragon 800-series and mid-tier Snapdragon 600-series.

It sports a Qualcomm AI engine, along with Adreno graphic processing unit and Spectra ISP camera image processing unit. The new mobile chipset, according to the company’s claims’, doubles the AI-based application performance compared to Snapdragon 660 Mobile Platform. The performance boost is achieved without compromising the overall efficiency and the new chip is claimed to be 30 per cent more power efficient than the predecessor. The processor supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology, which was first seen in premium Snapdragon 845 SoC. Qualcomm claims that the new charging technology is capable of charging a 2,800 mAh battery from zero to 50 per cent in 15 minutes. Importantly, the SoC is designed to power mid-tier smartphones with enhanced AI capabilities and features, which were earlier limited to premium smartphones. “The Snapdragon 700 Mobile Platform series will bring premium-tier technologies and features into more affordable devices, something our global OEM customers and consumers are demanding,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice-president and general manager, mobile, Qualcomm Technologies. He added, “From our cutting-edge Qualcomm AI Engine to superior camera, device performance and power, the Snapdragon 700 Series is optimised to support the experience consumers have come to expect from the most advanced mobile devices at a lower price point.”

First Published: Wed, February 28 2018. 11:15 IST

