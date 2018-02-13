Record 87.9 million mobile phones shipped to India in Oct-Dec: CMR

Indian market witnessed a record shipment of 87.9 million units in October- December 2017, says a Research report. "Mobile handset vendors shipped 88 million mobile handset units in the fourth quarter of 2017. For the entire year, mobile handset vendors have shipped around 287 million mobile handset units in India," the CMR report said. The estimates by the research firm show that remained the for 2017 with 21 per cent market share, followed by and with 9 per cent market share each. During the quarter, Reliance Jio's LYF topped in the feature phone segment with 27 per cent share.

It was followed by with 14 per cent share, Micromax 9 per cent, 8 per cent and Lava 6 per cent share. led the segment with 25 per cent share. It was followed by with 21 per cent share, 9 per cent, Vivo and Oppo 6 per cent each. In the premium segment, priced between Rs 26,000 to Rs 50,000 a unit, led market with 48 per cent share, followed by OnePlus with 23 per cent and with 10 per cent share, as per the report. In the super premium category, priced above Rs 50,000 a unit, garnered 73 per cent market share, 20 per cent and around 7 per cent share. led affordable segment with 25 per cent share, followed by with 16 per cent share and Lava with 9 per cent share. In terms of year-on-year growth, recorded 317 per cent jump in unit shipments. It was followed by that saw 217 per cent growth, LYF 156 per cent, Vivo 116 per cent and Oppo 87 per cent. Growth of declined by 79 per cent, Asus 66 per cent, Intex and 59 per cent each and Gionee shipment declined by 46 per cent. "In fourth quarter of 2017, overall 4G handset market grew by 19 per cent, 4G declined by 17 per cent, while 4G feature phones grew by 546 per cent, 2G feature phones grew by 5 per cent and declined by 71 per cent on a small base," the report said.

