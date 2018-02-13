Reliance JioPhone users to get new Facebook version from tomorrow

will be available on Reliance JioPhone from tomorrow through app store available on the handset, a company statement said on Tuesday. "JioPhone is the world's most affordable smartphone built with transformational especially for Indians to migrate from a feature phone to smartphone.

As promised, JioPhone will be home to the world's leading applications, starting with Facebook," Jio Director Akash Ambani said in the statement. The new version of the app is built specially for Jio KaiOS, a web-based operating system designed for JioPhone. This will open up for potential 500 million feature phone users in India. The new app for JioPhone will support push notifications, video, and links to external content. "We are excited about our partnership with Jio and the opportunity to provide the best possible experience for millions of people using JioPhone," Vice President of Mobile Partnerships Francisco Varela said. The app is also optimised to accommodate the cursor function on JioPhone.