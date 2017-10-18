Researchers uncover flaw that makes Wi-Fi vulnerable to hacks

Cyber security watchdogs and researchers are issuing warnings over risks associated with a widely used system for securing communications after the discovery of a flaw that could allow hackers to read information thought to be encrypted, or infect websites with malware.

An alert from the on Monday said the flaw could be used within range of using the to hijack private communications. It recommended installing vendor updates on affected products, such as routers provided by or

Belgian researchers Mathy Vanhoef and Frank Piessens of Belgian university KU Leuven disclosed the bug in WPA2, which secures modern systems used by vendors for between mobile phones, and other connected devices with Internet-connected routers or hot spots.

“If your device supports Wi-Fi, it is most likely affected,” they said on the www.krackattacks.com website, which they set up to provide technical information about the flaw and methods hackers might use to attack vulnerable devices.

It was not immediately clear how difficult it would be for hackers to exploit the bug, or if the vulnerability has previously been used to launch any attacks.

Finnish security firm said experts have long been cautious about Wi-Fi’s ability to withstand security challenges of the 21st century.

“But the worst part of it is that it’s an issue with protocols, which means it affects practically every single person in the world that uses networks,” it said on its website.