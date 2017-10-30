Retailers anxiously await iPhone X supplies as demand soars in India

Amid soaring demand for the "super premium" X in India, premium resellers in the Dehli-NCR region kept their fingers crossed as the initial supply of handsets were yet to reach them.

The authorised resellers told IANS that they have received a frenzied response for X that is being advertised as arriving in on November 3.

Pre-booking for the device at a premium reseller in Gurugram exceeded all expectations.

"First booking slot for X is full and we are now asking users to pre-book the device for the second slot. But we still do not know when the X will arrive in our stock," Jeevan from Imagine Store, an premium reseller in Gurugram, told IANS.

"Users can pre-order the device by paying Rs 3,000 in cash which will be refunded if the devices are not handed over to them on time or something goes wrong," he added.

An iNvent premium reseller in North Delhi said they were yet to receive X stocks.

"We have not received a single unit of X so far. We do not know if they have been already shipped or not. The devices are expected to reach us the day it goes on sale or maybe a day before. For 8 and 8 Plus, we had received the stock earlier," a sales representative from iNvent told IANS.

"Since it is a global launch, we feel that even those who booked the device in the first slot may not get their desired variants within the given time-frame," he added.

The flagship device was sold out within minutes on Amazon.in.

" X went on pre-order on Amazon.in on October 27. Within few minutes of the pre-orders, X went out of stock," an Amazon spokesperson told IANS.

Meanwhile, disappointed by the reports of slow supply, fans in the Delhi-NCR region said their decision to buy X has been hit.

"I am using 6s and was waiting desperately for a new I waited for 8 but the user feedback was not good so I thought I would wait and pre-book X," Yatharth Sinha, an advocate with Delhi High Court, told IANS.

"Now that I have read reports of delay in X delivery, I might have to settle for 8 Plus. If X reviews are great then I will buy it later," noted Sinha, adding that he might also opt for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9.

Gaurav Sharma, a heavy smartphone user, said: "No, I haven't booked the device yet. I am waiting for reviews and then will take a call".

"If reviews come out good then I might buy X in January," added Shobhit Dev, a professional photographer.

X -- which also marks the 10th anniversary of the device -- will cost the users Rs 89,000 (for 64GB model) and Rs 1.02 lakh (for 256GB variant).

