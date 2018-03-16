Riversong Soundfit review: Affordable water-resistant wireless earphones

China-based audio accessory manufacturer recently launched IP67-certified Soundfit wireless Bluetooth earphones in India. Priced at Rs 1,599, the earphones feature an ear hook design with wired neckband that connects the left and right earpieces. For an entry-level wireless earphones, the Soundfit features a host of features that are otherwise found in premium mid-range or premium earphones. There is Bluetooth v4.1 connectivity, noise cancellation support and microphone bundled in a light-weight design that is water-resistant. As for the utility, the earphones have an in-ear design supported with on-ear hooks that make it easier to use while jogging in the park or relaxing on a couch. However, in terms of audio output, the sound quality is on a quieter side. The lows and mids are satisfactory and the stereo crosstalk is balanced.

These earphones feature voice-enable prompts, which, when connected with a smartphone, inform the user about calls and other notifications. However, the absence of a vibration mode makes it compulsory to plug in at least one of the earphones to receive the prompts, especially if the phone is on the silent mode.

The earphones manage to go on for more than 5 hours on continuous usage -- music playback and calls. The charging time is quick and the earphones manage to work even when put on charge, unlike some of the other earphones that disconnect automatically.

Verdict

At Rs 1,599, the Soundfit wireless headphones offer satisfactory audio output bundled with IP67 water resistance. The in-ear design with silicon buds makes it easy to use, and the on-ear hooks enable comfort during extended usage. Overall, as an entry-level wireless earphone, the product has no downsides, except that the colour combinations and plastic build might not please everyone.