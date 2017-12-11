Robots are especially useful in inspection, maintenance: Sethu Vijayakumar

What are the key focus areas of research at Edinburgh Centre for Robotics? In terms of robotics, we have a big strand of research that covers three aspects, namely skills, assets and infrastructure. We also train PhD students in the area of robotics to feed the pipeline of robotics professionals.

At the same time, we have clusters to interact with the industry and academia to both help create policies and advance informed research. We have been working with the United Kingdom (UK) government in defining what is called as Industry Strategy Challenge Fund (ISCF). We are not ...