Samsung Frame TV: When the screen's your canvas

The television used to be called the idiot box earlier (some still call it that). Today, we keep talking about smart TVs (and various contraptions that could make the “dumb” ones smart).

With Samsung’s Frame TV (Rs 2.74 lakh for the 55-inch one), it seems televisions could get a brand new moniker. The Frame TV impressed me at first glance. While it might look boxy and bulky compared to the sleek lines of its cousins, think of it as a mounted canvas, and you’ll understand what the inspiration is. At Samsung’s office, I saw the TV mounted on an easel ...