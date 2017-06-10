Samsung Galaxy A5 2017: Stutter-free

The Galaxy A5 2017 has 16-megapixel primary and secondary cameras

The Samsung Galaxy A5 2017 isn’t a flagship phone but its performance and design are reminiscent of one. It has a metal unibody design with 3D curved glass and zero camera protrusion. The phone is easy to hold and operate, and looks a lot like the Galaxy S7 series. But it comes with a much smaller price tag. It has a 5.2-inch screen with a 1920x1080 Full HD Super AMOLED display. The colours are vivid and sharp. It is ideal for a quick Netflix session on your way to work. I also found the display to be clear enough in sunlight. Under the hood, ...

Kakoli Chakraborty