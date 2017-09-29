Samsung Galaxy Note 8 wins 'Gadget of the Year' at IMC 2017

Samsung's flagship smartphone Galaxy Note8 on Friday won the 'Gadget of the Year' award at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2017 here.

Galaxy Note8, which features 'Bixby' digital assistant and enhanced 'S Pen', was launched in India on September 12 at Rs 67,900.

"With the launch of Galaxy Note8, we have further strengthened our leadership in the premium smartphone segment in India and this prestigious award bears testimony to our efforts," said Asim Warsi, senior vice-president, Mobile Business, India, in a statement.

The 6.3-inch smartphone comes with 6GB RAM, 64GB internal memory which is expandable up to 256GB and sports a 12MP dual rear camera.