Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime launched at Rs 12,990 with 13-megapixel camera

Tech major Samsung on Wednesday launched a new smartphone, Galaxy On7 Prime with price starting from Rs 12,990. The handset includes a feature - Samsung Mall - that allows users to click a photograph of a product they like and search for it on various e-commerce sites that Samsung has partnered with, including Amazon, Jabong, Shopclues and Tata CLiQ. "Galaxy On7 Prime is made for the Indian consumer who is constantly multitasking and on-the-move...
It is also equipped with Samsung Mall - a Made for India innovation that lets users shoot and shop on-the-go," Samsung India Vice President Sandeep Singh Arora said. He added that the company's research showed that consumers like to shop instantly when they spot something they like from the latest-in-fashion to trendy accessories. "Galaxy On7 Prime is the perfect companion for such consumers," he said. The handset, which will go on sale from Amazon.in and Samsung's website exclusively, features a 5.5-inch display, 1.6 GHz Exynos Octa-Core processor, 13MP rear and front cameras, and 3300 mAh battery. The device will be available in two variants -- 3GB RAM/32GB storage (priced at Rs 12,990) and 4GB RAM/64GB storage (Rs 14,990).
