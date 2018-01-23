Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus: Expected features, specs and launch date

Samsung is gearing up to unveil the next iteration of its flagship Galaxy S-series smartphones – and Plus -- at the (MWC), which is the biggest forum that takes place in Barcelona every year. The announcement of the upcoming flagship smartphones from the stable of the South Korean manufacturer is expected to be one of the most important launches at MWC. And, the buzz is that the tentative features and specifications of the upcoming flagship devices have surfaced on the web. Here are the expected features and specifications of the next-generation and Plus: According to ETNews -- a South Korea-based information portal – the and Plus would get major camera upgrade, along with minor changes in design language, hardware and software. Camera The is expected to feature a 12-megapixel single-sensor on the rear with variable aperture of f/1.5 to f/2.4. The Plus, on the other hand, would be the first Galaxy S-series smartphone to sport dual-camera set-up, which might utilise the same variable aperture and lens as that in The front selfie camera is reported to have an 8-megapixel lens that might double as a face recognition sensor and eye scanner in the However, the Plus may come with separate sensors for iris recognition. Screen The and Plus are expected to sport a 5.8-inch and 6.3-inch screen, respectively.

Both devices would feature Samsung’s infinity display, which means taller 18.5:9 aspect ratio screen and compact form factor of the devices. The top and bottom bezels on both the smartphones are expected to be smaller and the curved edges would eliminate the side bezels completely.