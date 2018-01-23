Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus: Expected features, specs and launch date

-
ALSO READSamsung Galaxy A8+ review: A mid-tier flagship device with premium features All you need to know about Samsung Galaxy Note8 and its S-Pen feature Samsung Galaxy Note 8, with dual camera, launched at Rs 67,900; know more Samsung offers Rs 20,000 cashback on Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge devices Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to be launched today: Here's what to expect
-
Samsung is gearing up to unveil the next iteration of its flagship Galaxy S-series smartphones – Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus -- at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), which is the biggest technology forum that takes place in Barcelona every year. The announcement of the upcoming flagship smartphones from the stable of the South Korean manufacturer is expected to be one of the most important launches at MWC. And, the buzz is that the tentative features and specifications of the upcoming flagship devices have surfaced on the web. Here are the expected features and specifications of the next-generation Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus: According to ETNews -- a South Korea-based technology information portal – the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus would get major camera upgrade, along with minor changes in design language, hardware and software. Camera The Galaxy S9 is expected to feature a 12-megapixel single-sensor on the rear with variable aperture of f/1.5 to f/2.4. The Galaxy S9 Plus, on the other hand, would be the first Galaxy S-series smartphone to sport dual-camera set-up, which might utilise the same variable aperture and lens as that in Galaxy S9. The front selfie camera is reported to have an 8-megapixel lens that might double as a face recognition sensor and eye scanner in the Galaxy S9. However, the Galaxy S9 Plus may come with separate sensors for iris recognition. Screen The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus are expected to sport a 5.8-inch and 6.3-inch screen, respectively.
Both devices would feature Samsung’s infinity display, which means taller 18.5:9 aspect ratio screen and compact form factor of the devices. The top and bottom bezels on both the smartphones are expected to be smaller and the curved edges would eliminate the side bezels completely.Processor and other specifications The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus international variants is reported to house the Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SoC), whereas some region would get Samsung’s in-house developed Exynos-based processor. Both the phones are expected to come with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants, coupled with 64 GB and 128 GB storage. Round-up
- Screen: 5.8-inch and 6.3-inch (18.5:9 aspect ratio)
- Operating System: Android Oreo 8.0
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845/ Samsung Exynos
- RAM: 4GB and 6GB
- Storage: 64GB and 128GB
- Camera: 12MP with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and variable aperture
- Charging technology: USB type-C and wireless charging support
- Water resistance: IP68 rating
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU