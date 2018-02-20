Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus leak shows stereo speakers, dual camera

-
-
Samsung is gearing up to unveil the next-generation Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus at the Mobile World Congress 2018. While the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is trying to keep details about specifications and features under cover until the official launch, one technology portal claims to have some information on it already. According to Germany-based technology portal Winfuture, the upcoming smartphones would feature the same design language as that of the Galaxy S8-series. However, there would be some incremental changes such as relocated fingerprint scanner and dual-camera set-up in Galaxy S9 Plus. Photo: Winfuture The upcoming flagship is reported to focus on imaging and multimedia capabilities. Both the smartphones are reported to sport 12-megapixel primary camera sensors equipped with variable aperture. In the Galaxy S9 Plus, the primary camera would be mated with 12 MP secondary camera of f/2.4 aperture – similar to the one found in Galaxy Note8.
Both devices are expected to feature stereo speakers custom-tuned by AKG.Photo: Winfuture As for the specifications and features, both smartphones are reported to sport Samsung infinity display. The screen size is expected to be 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus, respectively. Both devices are reported to feature AMOLED display stretched in 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is also reported that the duo of flagship devices would be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC in the US or Exynos 9810 for variant that would be launched in countries like India. The RAM would be limited to 4GB for the Galaxy S9, and 6GB for Galaxy S9 Plus. Both would have 64GB internal storage with an option to expand it up to 400GB using a microSD card.
