Samsung is being naturally cautious in the battery department after Note 7 disaster. So we'll see just a 3,300mAh battery inside. It will fast-charge wired or wirelessly, with the former operating over USB-C. Another significant battery-related problem would be disastrous for the company and the responsible executives.
Samsung has is believed to have enhanced safety checklist by using in-house '8-point battery test'.
Samsung 'Note 8' may have a separate physical button for its 'Bixby' voice assistant, much like Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus flagship devices.
The device may also come with a digital pen called the "S Pen" that may have a speaker within it, doubling it as a voice recorder.
The iPhone 7 Plus is the king of smartphone cameras right now but Samsung is aiming to dethrone Apple’s current flagship. According to a report in CNET, 'Note 8' will have a dual-camera setup -- likely a 12MP optical and 13MP telephoto sensor and it may also have rounded edges on all sides.
The Note 8 could top the Galaxy S8 Plus' 6.2-inch display with a 6.4-inch screen on a body not much larger than the S8 Plus
If reports are to be believed, Samsung is developing a novel "gas sensor" that works as breathalyser. This sensor is expected to be present in Note 8 also which would tell a person if he is drunk.
