Samsung, Qualcomm partner to produce mobile chipsets for 5G network service

Electronics Co. has announced that it will cooperate with Technologies Inc to produce 7-nanometre chips for fifth-generation (5G) network service amid rising demand for

The two companies will expand their decade-long cooperation into (EUV) lithography process technology, including the manufacture of future Snapdragon mobile chipsets using Samsung's 7-nanometre Low Power Plus (LPP) EUV process technology, said the South Korean tech giant.

and have been maintaining close ties with in the production of 10 nm and 14 nm technologies, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"We are pleased to continue to expand our foundry relationship with Technologies in technologies using our EUV process technology," Charlie Bae, Executive Vice President of the Foundry Sales and Marketing Team at Electronics, said in a statement.

He added that the collaboration is an "important milestone" for the firm's

refers to making chip designs for other companies that do not have a semiconductor fabrication plant.

Using the 7LPP EUV process technology, Snapdragon mobile chipsets will offer a smaller chip footprint, giving more usable space inside upcoming products to support larger batteries or slimmer designs, it said.

introduced 7LPP EUV, its first semiconductor process to use an solution, in May 2017.