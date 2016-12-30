TRENDING ON BS
Bengaluru software firms seek flexi working hours
Business Standard

Samsung starts shipping its Galaxy S7 Edge black pearl for India from today

At Rs 56,900, you can pick up the 128 GB storage model

Aditya Laxman Jakki  |  New Delhi 

Galaxy S7 Edge black pearl
Galaxy S7 Edge black pearl. Photo: Samsung.com

Samsung is going to start the shipment for sale of its Galaxy S7 Edge black pearl from Friday. The 128 GB model of the phone is listed on the Samsung portal with a price of Rs 56,900. 

It is available with a Gear VR option. The 157 gram phone, with 150.9 x 72.6 x 7.7 dimensions, comes with dual pixel sensor 12MP rear camera for low light performance. It also has a front camera of CMOS 5.0 MP. The phone has a 13.95cm dual edge Super AMOLED display. 

For faster performance, it has 4GB of RAM and an Octa-Core (2.3GHz, 1.6GHz) processor. For better gaming experience, the company is giving users a dedicated game control centre and gameplay recording in the phone.

After the loss of reputation post the failure of the Galaxy Note 7, as many reports confirmed the propensity of its batteries to explode, Samsung would be keen to regain consumer confidence. In this backdrop, the Galaxy S7 Edge black pearl's success in India is crucial for the company.

