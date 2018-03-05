Samsung to bring Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ in India on Tuesday

-
ALSO READLatest Samsung flagship phone, Galaxy S9 set to be unveiled on February 25 Samsung's Galaxy S9 comes with AR, launched with more focus on social media Samsung 'Galaxy On' to cost Rs 15,000, to compete with Chinese phones MWC 2018: Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ with dual rear cameras launched Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus: Expected features, specs and launch date
-
The much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ -- unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 last month -- are set to be launched in India on March 6.
Pre-bookings for the Samsung flagship devices began in the country on February 26.
Pre-booking for the 64GB variant of Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ -- available in black, blue and purple colours -- was done for an advance payment of Rs 2,000. The 256GB variant of both the devices will be available only in black.
In the US, Galaxy S9 is priced at $720 (about Rs 47,000) and S9+ at $840 (nearly Rs 54,000).
Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will go on sale globally on March 16.
Although prices are yet to be announced, Galaxy S9 may cost around $720 and S9+ nearly $840.
In terms of specifications, Galaxy S9 and S9+ are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor.
The S9 houses 4GB RAM whereas the S9+ has 6GB RAM. The S9 comes with 3,000mAh battery while the S9+ houses 3,500mAh battery.
The Galaxy S9 and S9+ cameras have a "Super Speed Dual Pixel" sensor with dedicated processing power and memory to take high-quality pictures.
Samsung's "Dual Aperture" (F1.5 / F2.4) -- the world's first such feature in any smartphone -- automatically lets in more light when it's dark and less light when it's too bright, taking photos that are crisp and clear.
The "Super Slow-mo" video captures 960 frames per second. The "Slow-mo" videos can also be turned into GIFs.
The Galaxy S9 and S9+ also offer automatic "Motion Detection", a feature that detects movement in the frame and automatically begins to record -- all users have to do is set up the shot.
The devices now support expandable memory of up to 400GB with a Micro-SD Card.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU