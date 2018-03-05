Samsung to bring Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ in India on Tuesday

The much-awaited Galaxy and Galaxy S9+ -- unveiled at the Mobile (MWC) 2018 last month -- are set to be launched in on March 6.

Pre-bookings for the flagship devices began in the country on February 26.

Pre-booking for the 64GB variant of Galaxy and Galaxy S9+ -- available in black, blue and purple colours -- was done for an advance payment of Rs 2,000. The 256GB variant of both the devices will be available only in black.

In the US, Galaxy is priced at $720 (about Rs 47,000) and S9+ at $840 (nearly Rs 54,000).

Galaxy and Galaxy S9+ will go on sale globally on March 16.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy and S9+ are powered by the Snapdragon

The houses 4GB whereas the S9+ has 6GB The comes with 3,000mAh battery while the S9+ houses 3,500mAh battery.

The Galaxy and S9+ cameras have a "Super Speed Dual Pixel" sensor with and memory to take high-quality pictures.

Samsung's "Dual Aperture" (F1.5 / F2.4) -- the world's first such feature in any -- automatically lets in more light when it's dark and less light when it's too bright, taking photos that are crisp and clear.

The "Super Slow-mo" video captures 960 frames per second. The "Slow-mo" videos can also be turned into GIFs.

The Galaxy and S9+ also offer automatic "Motion Detection", a feature that detects movement in the frame and automatically begins to record -- all users have to do is set up the shot.

The devices now support expandable memory of up to 400GB with a Micro-SD Card.