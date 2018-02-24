Samsung to launch Galaxy S9 with AR technology at Mobile World Congress

Samsung Electronics Co will unveil its new using Augmented Reality (AR) at its launch event next week at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 - the world's largest gathering for the mobile communications industry.

During the event, the South Korean tech giant will allow attendees to visualise the new smartphone with "Unpacked 2018" which is an app it has developed for the show, reported Yonhap News Agency, citing industry sources.

Registered attendees can use the QR code on the app as their entry tickets, and those who will not be present at the event can also watch it live through the programme.

Earlier, XDA Developers, an online software development community, said a Reddit user decompiled the app and found images of the Galaxy S9 in the program's hidden AR feature.

Industry watchers estimate that the factory price of the 64-gigabyte version of could be 9,57,000 won (or $890).

Samsung has hinted at a greatly improved camera on the new phone and challenged people to "imagine a camera that can see more than your eyes."