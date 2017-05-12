Sansui launches VoLTE ready Horizon 2 smartphone with 2GB RAM for Rs 4,999

TRENDING ON BS
Honor 8 Lite launched at Rs 17,999; here's why it is worth a try
Business Standard

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Japanese smartphone brand Sansui on Friday launched 'Horizon 2' smartphone that is equipped with Infrared (IR) Blaster feature for controlling appliances and electronics.

Priced at Rs 4,999, the device supports USB On-The-Go (OTG) for pen drives and other USB-powered accessories.

The smartphone is powered by 1.25 GHz Quad-Core processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. It runs on Android 7.0 operating system.

"Sansui has been committed to developing innovative smartphones to woo the Indian customers. Sansui Horizon 2 will come in Black Grey and Rose Gold colour variants," said Abhishek Malpani, COO Sansui, in a statement.

The device also features MiraVision that enhances the picture quality of the display and comes with a panic button functionality.

