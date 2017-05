Sansui launches VoLTE ready Horizon 2 smartphone with 2GB RAM for Rs 4,999

Japanese brand Sansui on Friday launched 'Horizon 2' that is equipped with Infrared (IR) Blaster feature for controlling appliances and electronics.

Priced at Rs 4,999, the device supports USB On-The-Go (OTG) for pen drives and other USB-powered accessories.

The is powered by 1.25 GHz Quad-Core processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. It runs on 0 operating system.

"Sansui has been committed to developing innovative smartphones to woo the Indian customers. will come in Black Grey and Rose Gold colour variants," said Abhishek Malpani, COO Sansui, in a statement.

The device also features MiraVision that enhances the picture quality of the display and comes with a panic button functionality.