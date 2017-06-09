Saregama Carvaan: A 5,000 song music directory

What would you do if someone gave you access to 50 years’ worth of Geetmala? Or a timeless collection of Hindi film classics from greats such as S D Burman, Mohd Rafi, Mukesh, Lata Mangeshkar, Talat Mahmood, and R D Burman, among

All this in a retro package like the transistor radios of yore with a large tuning knob. That’s Carvaan for you. The 5,000 in-built songs can be classified based on who sung it, the music director, lyricist or even mood. If you’re new to the genre, or would like a guided tour in discovering everlasting Hindi tunes, try Geetmala’s timeless collection.

There’s also a headphones socket for private listening, or if you would like to connect to an external amplifier. The sound is as it used to be on transistor radios — warm, but not too loud; clear, but not too sharp. But then, most recordings are from a different era. And if you like the old songs along with the new, no sweat. It has a very capable FM tuner a USB slot and Bluetooth. Battery life is rated at five hours on a single charge.

Available in white and blue colours, it is extremely easy to use and the Saregama website promises a one-year warranty and doorstep support. It is for you if you are a Hindi movie buff. I have ordered mine already.