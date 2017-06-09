Saving to buy an iPhone? How about Apple-branded sneakers for $15,000?

-
What would you like to buy in $15,000 — 15 high-end Apple iPhones or a pair of exclusive Apple-branded shoes produced by the Cupertino-based tech giant over two decades ago?
According to media reports, one such vintage pair is available for purchase during a live auction to be held by Heritage Auctions on eBay on June 11.
"Heritage is also accepting online bids. While the bidding starts at $15,000, Heritage believes the vintage shoes could go for as much as $36,000," CNET reported on Friday.
Sporting a classic Apple rainbow logo, the white-coloured sneakers have a US men's size 9.5. These were produced by Apple exclusively for their employees in the early 1990s.
"This isn't the first time a pair of these sneakers went up for sale. In 2007, a pair (size 8.5) fetched a mere $79 on eBay," the report noted.
