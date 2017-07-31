Micromax Selfie 2 with VoLTE support, Android Nougat launched for Rs 9,999

Micromax, a home-grown electronics company, has launched camera-centric budget smartphone for Rs 9,999. The smartphone is coupled with 100 days replacement warranty that allows user to exchange the device for new one in case of hardware failure.

The camera-centric smartphone sports 13-megapixel rear camera and 8 MP front facing selfie camera assisted with soft flash feature. Both the cameras utilise Sony made sensors. The front camera features 84-degree wide lens that allows more objects to fit in frame and the real time bokeh feature blurs the background in real time.

The dual-sim VoLTE-enabled smartphone features metallic body and a separate microSD card slot to expand the memory. The smartphone houses MediaTek MT6737 quad core processor coupled with 32 GB internal memory and 3 GB RAM. The sports 5.2-inch HD screen covered with 2.5D curved glass. There is a fingerprint scanner mounted at the back for enhanced security and ease of use. The phone is is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery.

also integrated dialer as default to enable enhanced communication features such as caller identity recognition even when the number is not saved in phonebook, spam detection and automatic calls rejection, integrated messaging and dialer etc.

The will go on sale through offline retail stores across India starting August 1.