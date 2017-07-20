Sennheiser Momentum in-ear wireless headphones: A delight for audiophiles

The Momentum headphones are another great addition to a range of premium headphones by Germany’s Sennheiser, known for its high-fidelity

These and Near Field Communication-enabled headphones are a iteration of an earlier wired version of headphones by the same name. What makes the headphones, priced Rs 14,990, really special is a soft housing audio driver, music and call controller keys, microphone, v4.1 and NFC chip.

Momentum headphones The Momentum headphones come packed in a sturdy case containing additional earbuds of three sizes, a microUSB charging cable, and a user manual. The product looks premium, especially with a lot of focus on detail which makes it stand out.

Momentum headphones Coming to the features and functionality, the headphones pair up with any device with either or NFC. Connecting using the takes very little time and the built-in NFC chip assures instant pairing through simply tapping the on an NFC-enabled device.

Momentum headphones Made of soft leather, the feels premium and complements the overall aesthetics of the headphones. It is light and easy on your neck, even if you are planning to wear it all day.

The headphones attached to the are the true winner in terms of audio quality and comfort. Even with music playing at the loudest, the headphones go on for more than 10 hours straight. And, charging the battery takes less than half an hour with a charger and almost an hour through USB port.

Momentum headphones As for the cons, the headphones do not have any protection against water, dust or sweat, so you need to be careful while using it. Though the shining metallic back, with the logo engraved, lends the earpieces a jewellery-like look, it seems to lose its sheen after a week. And, there is no way to bring the brightness back.

Verdict: At its price point, the Momentum headphones may seem a little too expensive. But considering the features and the fact that it aims to take on the Bose QC 30, currently retailing at around Rs 27,000, the Momentum headphones can be a good buy.