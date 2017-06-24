No more 'invasive' ads: Now, Google will not read your Gmail to sell ads

Someone writing about running, for instance, might see ads for Nike or Asics shoes

is going to stop reading your in search of opportunities to sell ads.



The change announced on Friday will end a practice that has embraced since the company introduced in 2004, even though it raised concerns among privacy and creeped out some users.



To help the free service, has been scanning through what users were discussing and then showing ads connected to some of the topics. Someone writing about running, for instance, might see ads for or



still plans to show ads within But instead of scanning through email content, the company's algorithms will rely on other signals to determine which ads are most likely to appeal to each of its 1.2 billion users.

