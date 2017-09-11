Skipping pesky calls can save Indians up to 63 million hours a year: Report

tops the list of received by a country in 2017, according to the Insights report published on the Truecaller blog. The report is based on an analysis done by the app during the period from January 1 to May 31, 2017, to understand the monthly average spam rate.

While putting together the list of top spam-plagued countries, the global telephone directory -- which has caller ID, social media integration and functionality -- found that Indian users could save approximately 63 million hours by skipping spam calls, assuming the average length of a spam call is less than 30 seconds.

Besides, the report also revealed that receives almost 22.6 every month. The second on the list are the United States and Brazil, with an estimated 20.7 calls per user each month.

Phone-based scams have been on the rise around the world as it is easy to catch people off-guard on a phone call or SMS. The report also mentions that India's spam call issue lies with operators and financial services. Many of these operators are seeking to provide special offers for free data, or unlimited calls.

On the contrary, the same research done in the suggests that are dominated by nuisance and scam calls. Financial services and debt collectors are also a big category that is spamming American users. It said,"This is an interesting observation, as in American culture credit cards and acquiring and paying off student loans are quite frequently adapted."

However, if one wishes to convert the time saved from blocking into productivity gains, Indian economy, as mentioned in the report, would record an annual gain of approximately $414 million.