Smartphone maker HTC explores strategic options

HTC, the beleaguered manufacturer that once ranked among the world’s top makers, is exploring options that could range from separating off its virtual-reality to a full sale of the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Taiwanese firm is working with an advisor as it considers bringing in a strategic investor, selling or spinning off its Vive virtual reality business, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private. A full sale of HTC, which has businesses ranging from VR to manufacturing, is less likely because it doesn’t fit obviously with one acquirer, one of the people said.

No final decisions have been made and may choose not to proceed with any strategic changes, they said.

Representatives for didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. HTC’s market value has slumped about 75 per cent in the last five years to $1.8 billion as its market share dipped below 2 per cent.

The Taoyuan City-based firm has been attempting to refocus its growth prospects on the high-end VR business, with shipments of the Vive totaling more than 190,000 units in the first quarter, according to research firm IDC. also has a contract deal to assemble Google’s Pixel handset.