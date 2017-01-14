TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Technology » News » Others

Robots will take jobs, but not as fast as some fear, says report
Business Standard

Snag takes Facebook down across world

Users were able to log in but recent updates on the News Feed and Timeline were not updated.

IANS  |  London 

facebook

Facebook stopped working for many users across the globe on Friday as its app stopped showing updates on Timeline and News Feed did not refresh, the media reported.

However, shortly after the snag, Facebook fixed the issue.

"Earlier today some people may have had trouble accessing some Facebook services for a short period," a Facebook spokesperson confirmed to the Huffington Post.

"We are back to 100% for everyone, and we are sorry for any inconvenience," she added.

As soon as the snag hit the social networking site, thousands of users across the world took to Twitter to complain against the outage.

Users were able to log in but recent updates on the News Feed and Timeline were not updated. Facebook app faced a similar error.

"Facebook appears to be down! I can see my cover pic and top header but nothing else. Others reporting the same," the report quoted a user as tweeting.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements

Snag takes Facebook down across world

Users were able to log in but recent updates on the News Feed and Timeline were not updated.

Users were able to log in but recent updates on the News Feed and Timeline were not updated.
Facebook stopped working for many users across the globe on Friday as its app stopped showing updates on Timeline and News Feed did not refresh, the media reported.

However, shortly after the snag, Facebook fixed the issue.

"Earlier today some people may have had trouble accessing some Facebook services for a short period," a Facebook spokesperson confirmed to the Huffington Post.

"We are back to 100% for everyone, and we are sorry for any inconvenience," she added.

As soon as the snag hit the social networking site, thousands of users across the world took to Twitter to complain against the outage.

Users were able to log in but recent updates on the News Feed and Timeline were not updated. Facebook app faced a similar error.

"Facebook appears to be down! I can see my cover pic and top header but nothing else. Others reporting the same," the report quoted a user as tweeting.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Snag takes Facebook down across world

Users were able to log in but recent updates on the News Feed and Timeline were not updated.

Facebook stopped working for many users across the globe on Friday as its app stopped showing updates on Timeline and News Feed did not refresh, the media reported.

However, shortly after the snag, Facebook fixed the issue.

"Earlier today some people may have had trouble accessing some Facebook services for a short period," a Facebook spokesperson confirmed to the Huffington Post.

"We are back to 100% for everyone, and we are sorry for any inconvenience," she added.

As soon as the snag hit the social networking site, thousands of users across the world took to Twitter to complain against the outage.

Users were able to log in but recent updates on the News Feed and Timeline were not updated. Facebook app faced a similar error.

"Facebook appears to be down! I can see my cover pic and top header but nothing else. Others reporting the same," the report quoted a user as tweeting.

image
Business Standard
177 22