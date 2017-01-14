Snag takes Facebook down across world

stopped working for many users across the globe on Friday as its app stopped showing updates on and did not refresh, the media reported.

However, shortly after the snag, fixed the issue.

"Earlier today some people may have had trouble accessing some services for a short period," a spokesperson confirmed to the Huffington Post.

"We are back to 100% for everyone, and we are sorry for any inconvenience," she added.

As soon as the snag hit the social networking site, thousands of users across the world took to Twitter to complain against the outage.

Users were able to log in but recent updates on the and were not updated. app faced a similar error.

" appears to be down! I can see my cover pic and top header but nothing else. Others reporting the same," the report quoted a user as tweeting.