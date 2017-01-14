Snag takes Facebook down across world

Facebook
stopped working for many users across the globe on Friday as its app stopped showing updates on Timeline
and News Feed
did not refresh, the media reported.
However, shortly after the snag, Facebook
fixed the issue.
"Earlier today some people may have had trouble accessing some Facebook
services for a short period," a Facebook
spokesperson confirmed to the Huffington Post.
"We are back to 100% for everyone, and we are sorry for any inconvenience," she added.
As soon as the snag hit the social networking site, thousands of users across the world took to Twitter to complain against the outage.
Users were able to log in but recent updates on the News Feed
and Timeline
were not updated. Facebook
app faced a similar error.
"Facebook
appears to be down! I can see my cover pic and top header but nothing else. Others reporting the same," the report quoted a user as tweeting.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU