Snapchat gives a look back at 2017 with its latest 'year in review' feature

As the curtains are about to be drawn on the current year, is now giving its users another chance to recollect all the memories gone by in 2017, through its latest 'year in review' update.

The makers revealed that users who snap and save photos to the 'memories' section can cherish those moments again with the app's new feature, "A Look Back at 2017," built into the same section.

The feature is a first for Snapchat, post the rollout of its option for users to save snaps into a memories section where posts can be retained past the 24-hour limit, reports The Verge.

To access this feature, a user can tap on the memories icon at the bottom of the screen, and select the 'A Look Back at 2017' option. The snaps are automatically weaved into a story, but can be customised by selecting the "Edit Story" option and tapping the "X" to delete the snaps that are not meant to be included. The story can then be saved and sent to friends as well.

However, the company clarified that a story will not be made unless there are sufficient amount of pictures available in the folder.