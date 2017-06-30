Snapchat's location tracking 'Snap Map' app not safe: US police

The police have warned parents about their kid's safety after popular app introduced a new feature that maps users' movements and give details on their whereabouts, in an evident threat to their privacy and security, the media reported.

Snapchat's new feature helps users to locate their friends on a map, reported foz9.com on Thursday.

The tracker in the app allows the users to view the exact location -- the area, town and street -- where the friends were, the media report said. If zoomed well, it could also show the house on the street layout.

Police departments all over the used their own accounts to spread the awareness about the new update. They have also urged their followers to share the posts.

"Although has said the only users you can see on the map are your friends, we wanted to remind everyone that personal safety is important and you should consider what information you are sharing on this app," said a post from the Minneapolis Police Department on

Anybody could be found and "friended" on Snapchat, though users must accept invitations and requests. The users' posts and locations could only be shared by those who have accepted the friend's requests.

To access the Snap Map, users would have to go into the camera mode, then use two fingers to "zoom out".

However, the new update features a "Ghost Mode" option, which when turned on allows the user's location to remain hidden.

Users in Ghost Mode could still access the map and see their friends who were "active," without being seen themselves, the report said.

" has a lot of young users on it. If your children use Snapchat, please check to ensure that they have their location set to Ghost Mode that way no one can see where they are," the post added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)