Snippets: Data disconnect

Data disconnect Organisations using extract, transfer and load (ETL) and Changed Data Capture (CDC) technologies are struggling to keep up with today’s demand for real-time data analysis, negatively affecting business opportunities and efficiency, according to a study conducted by IDC and sponsored by InterSystems. The study on data management challenges impacting the digital economy highlighted the growing need for reliable real-time data analytics in today’s enterprise organisations, with more than 75 per cent of respondents believing that untimely data has inhibited ...