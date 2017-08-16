Snippets: Mobile ad fraud

Click across the mapped ad networks stood at 15.17 per cent of which 35 ad networks experienced 50 per cent or more cases of ad frauds, according to the TUNE mobile ad report based on findings across 131 countries. In terms of installs, 10 per cent witnessed a scenario of ad fraud, said the report released by mobile marketing solutions TUNE. From January to June 2017, TUNE studied 24.3 billion clicks via 702 ad networks and 437 million installs to track mobile ad trends across the globe.

The report added that ad in the Indian subcontinent alone stands much higher at approximately 32 per cent, and if not curtailed it could cost Indian marketers a whopping $350 million.This implies that mobile ad in India is not only 50 per cent higher than the global average but also 2.4 times higher than the rest of the world. On the installs front, India is among the top 10 countries with the highest app install frauds.

APAC retail and tech

The Asia Pacific excluding Japan retail industry is one of the most active in leveraging to improve customer experience and generate more sales, says a recent IDC study, “Asia Pacific Annual Business and IT Services End-User Survey Results II: Driving DX Transformation in the Retail Ecosystem.” It claims the retail industry in the region is at the forefront of digital transformation (DX), with investments in DX technologies expected to double by 2019. The increasing demand for cross-border e-commerce, high Internet penetration and smartphone adoption are driving retailers to adopt digital technologies and invest in infrastructure upgrades. The same is also said to create many partnership opportunities for services vendors to aid retailers in their digital journey and thus creating engaging customer experiences and unifying commerce.