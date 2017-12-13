Snippets: Uncertain times

Uncertain times People feel increasingly polarised by unrest, upheaval and other changes in the world, and more than 60 per cent adults globally say they feel overwhelmed by things happening around them.

Ford’s 2018 Looking Further with Ford Trends Report examines the issues dividing the world as well as coping mechanisms that are emerging as a result. Thirty-nine per cent adults say they do not mind sharing personal information with companies, but 60 per cent say they are frustrated by how much of their information has become public, while 76 per cent find it creepy ...