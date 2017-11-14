Sony India launches 'a7R III' mirrorless camera at Rs 2,64,990

Sony India on Tuesday launched a new full-frame "a7R III" interchangeable lens mirrorless in India at Rs 2,64,990.

The new combines a high-resolution 42.4MP back-illuminated "Exmor R CMOS" image sensor with impressive shooting speeds at up to 10 frames per second (fps) with full AF/AE tracking.

The also has 4K video quality, wide dynamic range and high sensitivity features with noise reduction.

The "Exmor R CMOS" image sensor dramatically improves light collection efficiency, resulting in high sensitivity with low-noise performance and wide dynamic range, the company said in a statement.

The can also shoot continuously at up to 8 fps in live view mode.

The is available with a software suite called "Imaging Edge" which helps the user from pre-processing to post-processing.

Also making its debut with the new is a new "Pixel Shift Multi Shooting mode" which works with 5-axis optical in-body stabilisation to create super-high-resolution composite images.

The battery life of the new has been enhanced with the utilisation of Sony's "Z" series battery that have approximately 2.2 times the capacity of the "W" series battery in the earlier model.

The new is also equipped with Wi-Fi which allows for transfer of files to a smartphone, tablet, computer or a FTP server.