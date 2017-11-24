Sony launches 4 new noise cancellation headphones starting at Rs 14,990

Sony on Friday launched four new additions to its noise cancellation headphones in Delhi. This audio line-up, known as 1000X series, comes after the Extra Bass series, which was launched by the company a couple of months ago.

The Japanese electronics giant Sony launched four new premium noise-cancellation models, WI-1000X, WH-1000XM2, WF-1000X and WH-H900N on Friday. Out of these four models, the WF-1000X costs Rs 14,990 while the WH-1000XM2, which is the successor of the MDR-1000, costs Rs 29,990. The availability of these headphones starts from December 10 for WH-1000XM2 and WH-H900N and December 24 for All the headphones will be available across all Sony Centers and major electronic stores in India.

These headphones come with not just a brilliant noise-cancellation feature but Sony seems to have gone forward to add some impressive features, some of which, the company claims to be first in the range of headphones in the world.

All the four headphones carry certain dedicated features such as sense engine, ambient sound, quick attention mode among The WH-1000XM2, WF-1000X and WI-1000X come with the called, Adaptive Sound Control feature with integrated ‘Sense Engine’ that offers noise cancelling and ambient sound preferences to suit different environments. This feature, as the company claims, provides personalised experience for every individual.

Moreover, the WH-1000XM2 and WI-1000X headphones are also the world's first to introduce ‘Atmospheric Pressure Optimizing’ feature that analyses the atmospheric pressure of the surroundings and claims to optimise the headphones noise cancelling the performance.

Sony 1

Apart from this, the WH-1000XM2 and WH-H900N headphones come with Quick Attention Mode. The user can easily skip songs with touch control.

In terms of the battery backup, the WH-1000XM2 is said to last 40 hours with an audio cable or 30 hours wirelessly. This headphone also boasts of Quick Charge function that gains 70 mins of battery life with 10 minutes of charging.

The other headphones in the 1000X series, WF-1000X and WI-1000X, have a battery life of three hours with a charging time of approximately one and a half hours and 14 hours after fully charging it for three and a half hours, respectively.

Sony in the event also unveiled a companion app called “Headphones Connect App” to let users fine-tune music.