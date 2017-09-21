JUST IN
Sony 'Xperia XA1 Plus' with 23 MP primary camera launched at Rs 24,990

Rear camera to have Exmor RS sensor, LED flash and hybrid autofocus; Front camera of 8 MP to come with 23 mm wide-angle lens

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Sony Xperia A1 Plus
(Photo courtesy: Sony)

Sony on Thursday launched 'Xperia XA1 Plus' at Rs 24,990 in India. The smartphone features a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920x1080 pixels.

An octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 chipset powers the device which is coupled with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.

The onboard storage can be further expanded up to 256 GB via microSD card slot.

In terms of camera specifications, Xperia XA1 Plus sports 23-MP primary camera with 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS sensor, an aperture of f/2.0, LED flash and hybrid autofocus.

There is an 8 MP selfie camera with 23mm wide-angle lens.

The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system (OS) and is backed by 3430mAh battery with "Qnovo Adaptive" fast-charging technology.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone 4G LTE, USB Type-C, dual-SIM support, WiFi 820.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and NFC.

The device would be available at Sony Centres and retail stores, starting September 22.
First Published: Thu, September 21 2017. 22:04 IST

