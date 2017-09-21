Sony 'Xperia XA1 Plus' with 23 MP primary camera launched at Rs 24,990

on Thursday launched 'Xperia XA1 Plus' at Rs 24,990 in India. The smartphone features a 5.5-inch Full HD display with a screen resolution of 1920x1080 pixels.

An octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 chipset powers the device which is coupled with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.

The onboard storage can be further expanded up to 256 GB via microSD card slot.

In terms of camera specifications, sports 23-MP primary camera with 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS sensor, an aperture of f/2.0, LED flash and hybrid autofocus.

There is an 8 MP selfie camera with 23mm wide-angle lens.

The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system (OS) and is backed by 3430mAh battery with "Qnovo Adaptive" fast-charging

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone 4G LTE, USB Type-C, dual-SIM support, WiFi 820.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and NFC.

The device would be available at Centres and retail stores, starting September 22.