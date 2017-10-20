Sony Xperia XZ1: No surprises, no luck

Don’t expect any surprises when you unbox the Sony Xperia XZ1. The design is similar to the phones Sony has been churning out for years. While others are going for bigger and sharper displays, the XZ1 is content with a 5.2-inch display with a resolution of 1920x1080. The “Triluminos” display, also found in Sony TVs, has vivid and sharp colours, and makes watching HD videos a delightful experience. It also works well in sunlight, without having to tweak the brightness much. Although I prefer hooking up streaming services to a TV, I watched ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?