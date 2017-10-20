Sony Xperia XZ1: No surprises, no luck

Don’t expect any surprises when you unbox the Sony Xperia XZ1. The design is similar to the phones Sony has been churning out for years. While others are going for bigger and sharper displays, the XZ1 is content with a 5.2-inch display with a resolution of 1920x1080. The “Triluminos” display, also found in Sony TVs, has vivid and sharp colours, and makes watching HD videos a delightful experience. It also works well in sunlight, without having to tweak the brightness much. Although I prefer hooking up streaming services to a TV, I watched ...