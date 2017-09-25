on Monday expanded its premium device portfolio with "Xperia XZ1" - the first with a for Rs 44,990.

The device boasts an industry-first 19MP "MotionEye" camera that has predictive "Hybrid AF" burst and predictive capture with face expression features.

The device features 5.2-inch full-HD HDR Sony's "Triluminous" display and "X-Reality" The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

"Xperia XZ1" comes with 64GB inbuilt storage which can be expanded up to 256GB.

The has a fingerprint scanner embedded on the power button. It packs a 2,700mAh battery and is water and dust resistant with an IP68 certification.

The runs 8.0 Oreo operating system and houses a 835 SoC with 4GB RAM.