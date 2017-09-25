JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News » Mobiles & Tablets

ASUS Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro review: The latest contender in selfie camera war
Business Standard

Sony Xperia XZ1 with 19MP Motion Eye Camera launched in India at Rs 44,990

The smartphone has a fingerprint scanner embedded on the power button

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Sony Xperia XZ1
Sony Xperia XZ1 | Photo: Twitter

Sony India on Monday expanded its premium device portfolio with "Xperia XZ1" - the first smartphone with a 3D Creator for Rs 44,990.

The device boasts an industry-first 19MP "MotionEye" camera that has predictive "Hybrid AF" burst and predictive capture with face expression features.

The device features 5.2-inch full-HD HDR Sony's "Triluminous" display and "X-Reality" technology. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

"Xperia XZ1" comes with 64GB inbuilt storage which can be expanded up to 256GB.

The smartphone has a fingerprint scanner embedded on the power button. It packs a 2,700mAh battery and is water and dust resistant with an IP68 certification.

The smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo operating system and houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC with 4GB RAM.
First Published: Mon, September 25 2017. 14:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements