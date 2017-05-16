Soon, Google's Android may power your car, just like it runs your smarphone

Google on Monday announced it was now planning to install Android straight into cars. The search engine giant, trying to establish itself in the automobile industry with high-technology, now could get a major fillip from the use of its mobile in high-end cars. Cars like Q8 and V90 SUVs will have a version of the Android built in along with voice control operators to control functions like cabin temperature and opening of the sunroof, even if the user doesn't have an Android phone.

The OS will not only host popular applications like Google Maps, Spotify and NPR but also control car features like seat positioning and temperature. The new system also embeds the Google Assistant, the company's voice control service, for searching on the go, asking for directions, and making phone calls as well.

"The world is pretty different today? We expect to be connected, no matter where we are. That’s why Android Auto is designed to give drivers an easy way to access the information they need?navigation, streaming audio, and communications— while minimising the distractions they don’t need," product manager Haris Ramic wrote in a blog post.

With its CarPlay, another infotainment system, rival has also been applying its iPhone software expertise to cars. Its voice assistant Siri is at the core of the feature. The system relies heavily on Siri voice commands so that the driver can keep his eyes on the road, not on the phone's tiny screen.

However, Google's automatic Android assistant can do much more than sending texts and making calls. The Android OS will also be able to control the temperature inside the car, something that is not yet an option with Apples's



"A preview of their systems will be on display at Google I/O this week, from Wednesday through Friday. If you are attending in person, see you there! If not, tune into the livestream of our session on May 17 at 2pm PT to learn more," written on the Google's official blog.