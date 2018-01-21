Sound therapy may train the brain to ignore tinnitus, reveals new study

A sound-emitting device worn in the ear during sleep may train the brain to ignore an annoying chronic ringing in the ears, a new study suggests. People with the disorder, known as tinnitus, who slept with the felt less bothered than patients who used bedside noise machines, researchers found in a study funded by the device manufacturer. is the perception of sound that has no source outside the head, and it’s often caused by exposure to loud noise. While is one of the treatments doctors recommend, research to date has offered a mixed picture of how well this works at reducing how much people notice ringing in their ears. For the current study, researchers randomly assigned 60 patients with to sleep with one of three devices: a customised in-ear device that played sounds matched to the ringing sounds patients typically heard; an in-ear device that let patients select a pre-set sound; or a bedside noise machine. After three months of treatment, patients with all three types of reported being less bothered by ringing in their ears. However, people with the customised in-ear device reported a greater reduction in the perceived loudness of than other participants. “By listening to this sound while sleeping, the idea is the brain will learn to ignore the tinnitus,” said lead study author Sarah Theodoroff, a researcher at the and Oregon Health and Science University. “This study lends additional support that sound-based therapy helps reduce distress,” Theodoroff said by email. With the customised in-ear device, participants created a “sound print” by using software to identify the sounds that most closely matched the ringing they heard in their ears.

These patients were asked to listen to the sound print each night and adjust the volume to match the loudness of People who got the other in-ear device could choose settings with white noise, band noise or a combination of the two. They were asked to select the noise option and volume level that felt most comfortable. Similarly, patients who received the bedside noise machine were asked to choose a comfortable sound and volume. If they shared a bedroom, they were told it was fine to include their partner in their selection. Both in the study were Levo System products. The study was funded by Baker Group LLP, which manufactures Levo System devices. One drawback of the study is that it lacked a control group of patients who didn’t receive It also didn’t directly compare to other interventions for like cognitive behavioural therapy or hearing aids.