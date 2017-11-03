South Park: Eric and the gang are back

South Park, the American animated show, is known for its brusque humour, and the same features in the videogames. Published in 2014, South Park: The Stick of Truth went on to become hugely popular. So it’s not a surprise that the sequel, South Park: The Fractured but Whole, already has an enormous fan base. The videogame is a role-playing game set in the fictional town of South Park and features the familiar fourth-graders. But be warned: the game, much like the show, features crude jokes about race and gender, along with a fair share of expletives. The game is ...