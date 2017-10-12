Start-up bets on tech talent pipeline from Africa

When Tolulope Komolafe first heard the pitch, she was skeptical. A fledgling company in Lagos, Nigeria, would pay her to learn how to write modern computer code and then offer her a good job in the high-tech economy.

“I thought it was a con,” she recalled. “Too good to be true.”

After inquiring, Komolafe found the offer was real. Today, she is a software developer, working remotely from Lagos for a start-up in New York, and she dreams of starting her own tech company someday.

Komolafe, a 27-year-old Nigerian, is one of hundreds of young Africans who have joined Andela, a fast-growing start-up based in that has attracted the attention and money of people like founder and works with blue-chip companies like

The company’s ambitious agenda spans education, economic development and moneymaking. It is betting on its ability to build out a talent pipeline of African to the United States and elsewhere, tapping into a continent eager to connect to the global digital economy.

Jeremy Johnson, Andela’s chief executive, says the company offers “a very different model for unlocking human potential.”

The animating idea behind Andela, founded in 2014, is that has plenty of smart people, but that they too often lack the preparation for and pathways to gainful jobs — the missing ingredients that can provide in the field of software development.

Not only does instruct people in person, but 20,000 aspiring programmers across have used its free online learning and training tools. By 2024, hopes to have helped prepare 100,000 in for jobs, including thousands working for

After six months of paid training, the employees become remote members of software development teams at companies. The current roster of 112 customers includes Viacom, Labs, and in the United States, and clients in 10 other countries.

