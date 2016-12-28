98.8% school children in urban areas have access to the internet: Report

Over 35% children have experienced their account being hacked

Most of the school children in urban areas, about 98.8%, access internet, says a survey conducted across schools in 13 cities of India covering a sample size of 2,727 students.



The India report indicates that children are extremely vulnerable to account hacking, receiving inappropriate messages, being bullied online, etc. Cyber-bullying has also emerged as one of the major threats online and often it goes undetected as children do not discuss the issue with parents or teachers.



report published by says more than 43% of children use mobile to access the internet. A majority of them use it to find information for school projects, playing games, reading online books, listening to music and watching movies, social networking sites, email, etc.



Here are the key findings of the study:

54.8% children share their passwords with friends

Majority of children were willing to approach their parents in case they experience any cyber harm

Over 76% children are not aware of the Child Helpline 1098

is the most favourite platform, followed by WhatsApp, and Instagram

Over 35% children have experienced their account being hacked while 15.74% shared that they have received inappropriate messages.

15% complained of being bullied online whereas 10.41% faced humiliation through picture/video that was uploaded on internet

Sharad Mehrotra, Chief Executive Officer, India Communications said, “As our children embark on this journey, it is our responsibility to ensure that iInternet becomes a window to a wealth of information for them. On one hand the Report highlights the vulnerabilities and cyber threats, and on the other hand, it presents us with insights that can help us to create focused awareness campaigns around safe practices.”In 2014, a study done by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) indicated that nearly 180 million children will access the by 2017 in markets (13 countries) and up to 85% will use mobile devices as their point of access. Amongst the 12 countries studied by BCG, children in India were in the highest risk category due to a combination of increased access, enabled by affordable and smartphones, and lack of knowledge among parents and children on the safeguards against different types of cyber threats.