Swiggy revamps app to enable faster orders, quicker delivery

Online food ordering and delivery platform on Wednesday said it has launched its revamped application to enable easier discovery of restaurants, faster order placing, and a seamless tracking experience.



The new app, available across Android and iOS platforms, provides a snapshot of trending offers, new options from the neighbourhood, and personalised suggestions for restaurants and dishes, said in a statement.



Commenting on the development, Vice President - Design Srinath Rangamani said: "We redesigned the app in such a way that the full menu could be accessed with a single vertical swipe."Shopmatic announces entrepreneurship program for merchants using the online platform provided by the Singapore-based e-commerce company Shopmatic on Wednesday said it has launched a month-long entrepreneurship program for merchants in India and Singapore.The program, from July 17 to August 16, is for any seller who has a business or wishes to start one and sell their product or services online, the company said in a statement.The program is to inspire entrepreneurs and provide them a full subscription reimbursement as long as they meet the criteria of subscribing and publishing their webstores and be within the first 1,000 subscribers.Grundfos Pumps launches mobile water pumping station to address the problem of water logging.The unit comprises two pumps, each capable of discharging two lakh litres per hour, the company said in a statement.The mobile pumping station aims to reduce losses post disasters and can be used for water supply in agriculture, horticulture, gardens and parks."A lot of this damage can be mitigated by removing the unwanted water efficiently using pumps," Grundfos India Managing Director Ranganath NK said.